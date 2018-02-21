After an FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier and Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love on the basis of hurting religious sentiments, the producers had sought an ex-parte stay from the apex court on the FIR lodged against them. In addition, they have also asked the SC to issue proper orders restraining other states from registering FIRs against them which has been approved by the court.

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who had risen to fame with her wink in the Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love, has moved to the Supreme Court along with the movie’s director Omar Lulu in a bid to seek stay on an FIR registered with the Hyderabad police against the filmmaker for hurting religious sentiments. The hearing took place today and the SC has dismissed the FIR and also stated that no case can be filed against the actress or the film in any case.

The song went viral minutes after it was posted on Youtube and everyone fell in love with Varrier’s wink and smiles, but not all were happy with it. The petitioners had sought an ex-parte stay from the apex court on the FIR lodged against them. In addition, they have also asked the SC to issue proper orders restraining other states from registering FIRs against them.The plea has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and claims that there is nothing in the song that could hurt the religious sentiments of any religion.

The song shows the setting of a school campus and Priya plays the role of one of the students who starts flirting with a guy when he sets his eyes on her. The most intriguing part is that people who do not even understand the language are checking it out on the video-sharing site only to see Priya. Priya, who would be making her debut with the movie Oru Adaar Love has witnessed an overnight rise in her followers on social media, Instagram in particular with the song.

