The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for an all-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25 by staying the operation of orders banning the release of the film by the Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments. The film industry hailed the decision. Staying the “notifications and orders” banning the release of the controversial film by the four states, Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilklar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the remaining states will not ban the screening of the film.

Referring to its earlier judgement, the court said it was incumbent upon the state governments to ensure law and order. The court order came on a plea by Padmaavat producers — Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures — challenging the ban on the screening of the film by the three states that didn’t want it to be screened over alleged distortion of historical facts. Rajput outfit Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which is at the forefront of the protests against the movie, has chalked out its next strategy.

Film fraternity members Shyam Benegal, Manish Mundra, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit were among those who lauded the Supreme Court decision. Benegal told IANS that it’s “quite clearly a victory of freedom of expression” while filmmaker Pandit said: “It’s a very big success for the film industry.”

“This judgement has broken the arrogance of the political parties who banned the film thinking they can do it,” Pandit told IANS. Producer Mundra tweeted: “Banning the film Padmaavat even after CBFC certification was a cowardly act by the states. We’re trying to do vote bank politics and or shying away from their responsibilities of managing law and order.”

Bhansali was first assaulted on the film’s set in Jaipur last year, after which the film’s set in Kolhapur was vandalised.

Rajput outfits and some groups backed by the BJP have been actively protesting its release, contending that it plays with Rajput pride – something that the makers have repeatedly denied.Bhansali has said the film is inspired by 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat and that it’s a film Indians will be proud of.

Supreme Court gave the decision without listening to our side. Supreme Court is the supreme so will abide by the decision. We will also examine the decision and see if there is a scope of appealing against it: Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/XhGluX1kre — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Poore desh ke saamajik sangathanon se appeal karoonga #Padmaavat nahi chalni chahiye. Film hall par janta curfew laga de: Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena Chief in Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kxIYAE38EV — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

It's vindication to artists' rights & freedom of speech. SC must be congratulated for upholding not just freedom of speech but artists' rights to present story in manner he/she wishes. Hope states honor verdict & don't create hurdles in its implementation: Kapil Sibal #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/Df7dRoLmVK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Karni Sena openly threatening to set fire to theatres that screen #Padmaavat Police should make preventive arrests of a few. A few days in lock up will be good. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 18, 2018

Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy : Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by 4 states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 18, 2018