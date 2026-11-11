Scarlet Witch Is Back, But Is She On The Avengers’ Side? VisionQuest Finale Hints At Doctor Doom’s Plan

Spoilers ahead for the VisionQuest finale.

Marvel has brought Scarlet Witch back into the picture, but her return comes with a dangerous twist. The finale of VisionQuest features a post-credits scene that not only revisits Wanda Maximoff’s apparent death but also connects her fate to Doctor Doom, the central antagonist of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The scene offers a major clue about what Doom could be planning. However, it also raises an important question: will Wanda stand alongside the Avengers when the next battle begins, or could she become one of their biggest threats?

How Does Scarlet Witch Return In VisionQuest’s Finale?

Elizabeth Olsen has officially returned as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU: “Scarlet Witch awaken, your power will be mine.” #AvengersDoomsday https://t.co/7dIYvZM2G2 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 11, 2026







The eighth and final episode of VisionQuest, titled Forever, concludes Vision’s journey as he attempts to understand his identity and reconnect with his family. But Marvel saves a major reveal for the post-credits sequence. The scene takes viewers back to Mount Wundagore, where Wanda was seemingly killed after bringing down the mountain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

A hooded figure arrives at the site and begins lifting the rubble covering her body. The figure is revealed to be Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU.

Doom then addresses Wanda with the words, “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.”

As green energy surrounds her, Wanda suddenly opens her eyes. The scene ends shortly afterwards, leaving her fate and Doom’s intentions open to interpretation. Elizabeth Olsen’s character has not appeared in the MCU since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new footage strongly signals that her story is far from over.

Why Does Doctor Doom Want Scarlet Witch’s Powers?

The most significant detail in the scene is Doom’s declaration that Wanda’s power will belong to him. It suggests that his interest in her is not simply about bringing another powerful character into his orbit. He appears to have a specific use for her abilities. Scarlet Witch is among the most powerful magic users in the MCU. Her ability to manipulate reality, along with her connection to chaos magic, makes her a formidable force. Those abilities could prove valuable to Doom as he prepares for the multiversal conflict expected in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the scene does not establish whether Wanda will cooperate with him. Her startled reaction when she wakes up also leaves room for the possibility that she has no idea why Doom has brought her back. That distinction matters. Doom wanting to use Wanda’s powers does not necessarily mean she has agreed to become his ally.

Will Scarlet Witch Fight Against The Avengers In Doomsday?

Wanda’s connection to Doom could put her on a collision course with the Avengers, although Marvel has not revealed which side she will ultimately choose. The development also follows another important clue involving Doom. A separate teaser showed him approaching Hulk, suggesting that he may be trying to gather powerful figures ahead of the events of Doomsday. Wanda could be another key part of that plan.

There is also a possible family angle to explore. In the VisionQuest finale, Vision’s story brings him closer to his sons, Billy and Tommy. The possibility of seeing their mother again remains an emotional thread connecting the series to the wider MCU. For now, Marvel has revealed only that Wanda is alive and that Doom wants her power. Whether she will be controlled, manipulated or make her own decision remains unanswered.

With Avengers: Doomsday approaching, the Scarlet Witch’s return could turn out to be much more than a surprise cameo. It may be one of the film’s most important story developments.

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