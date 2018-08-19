Scarlett Rose recently got a kidnap threat from one of her fans for ignoring him. Well, the sexy beauty, who came to limelight after contesting in Splitsvilla gave a befitting reply to the man by daring him to kidnap her but we are concerned as we don't want her to disappear before the 12th season of Bigg Boss starts.

Known for her hotness, Scarlett Rose recently got a kidnap threat from one of her fans for ignoring him. Well, the sexy beauty, who came to limelight after contesting in Splitsvilla gave a befitting reply to the man by daring him to kidnap her but we are concerned as we don’t want her to disappear before the 12th season of Bigg Boss starts. Well yes! as per sources, the sizzling lady was once linked to another television hottie Karan Kundra. From Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan to Warrior High, the tempting photo shoots of the Rose got her an entry in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

According to reports, sexy Scarlett will enter the show with her good friend Ryan Peterson. The duo has already completed the initial stage of other processes that include auditions. Although, the channel has liked them and even finalised the couple but neither Scarlett Rose nor her buddy Ryan Peterson has confirmed the news. Until then, take a look at the hot and sexy photos of Scarlett Rose that she has shared on her official Instagram.

Aren’t these hot pictures a treat for her fans?

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinappa, Splitsvilla season 7 started in June 2014 and ended on September 2014. The season was set in Samode Palace which is situated in Jaipur, India. While Scarlett Rose was crowned as the queen of the seventh season, Mayank Gandhi was the ultimate king of the show.

