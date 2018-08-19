Known for her hotness, Scarlett Rose recently got a kidnap threat from one of her fans for ignoring him. Well, the sexy beauty, who came to limelight after contesting in Splitsvilla gave a befitting reply to the man by daring him to kidnap her but we are concerned as we don’t want her to disappear before the 12th season of Bigg Boss starts. Well yes! as per sources, the sizzling lady was once linked to another television hottie Karan Kundra. From Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan to Warrior High, the tempting photo shoots of the Rose got her an entry in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. 

According to reports, sexy Scarlett will enter the show with her good friend Ryan Peterson. The duo has already completed the initial stage of other processes that include auditions. Although, the channel has liked them and even finalised the couple but neither Scarlett Rose nor her buddy Ryan Peterson has confirmed the news. Until then, take a look at the hot and sexy photos of Scarlett Rose that she has shared on her official Instagram.

Aren’t these hot pictures a treat for her fans? 

People always have something to say . When I use to be Fat they told me to loose weight , now when I work hard to get fit they tell me "I'm becoming too thin " . When I had short hair , they all told me to grow my hair & look like a girl , now they tell me "Cut your hair , it's too long". When I had a tan they told me to put some "fair and lovely , some curd , tomato , flour , charcoal, etc etc ., now when I stay indoors & don't step out in the sun (not because of the tan , but because of the sunburn) , they complain than I've become too light & pale . When I wear Indian wear they call me "behenji, aunty , boring , mumiji" & when I wear a bikini , they have a 100 bad names (Slut , whore , pornstar , etc etc etc to call me ! I have reached a point in Life where, "I DO NOT CARE" Call me whatever, Talk behind my back or even in front of me. Make up stories and tell the world . Nothing affects me anymore .🌟 Love me or Hate me : Either way I'm on your mind 😉

In today's world , everyone wants to be the the girl your mother warned you about! But , I want to be the Girl your mother always wanted ❤️🌟

I'm the type of girl who should have been born in the era of Handwritten letters , chocolates and flowers 🌹 The era where holding hands was considered a big thing 😍 When boys asked a girl's parents permission to take her out ☕️ The era where Love was Real ❤️

Dress like you own the Bank , not like you need a Loan from it!! 😎💰💥 #BossBabe

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinappa, Splitsvilla season 7 started in June 2014 and ended on September 2014. The season was set in Samode Palace which is situated in Jaipur, India. While Scarlett Rose was crowned as the queen of the seventh season, Mayank Gandhi was the ultimate king of the show. 

