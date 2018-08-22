Splitsvilla winner Scarlett Rose who is all set to enter the most controversial show Bigg Boss 12 recently took to her official Twitter account to ask her huge fan following that do they like her new fitness gear. The gorgeous lady while promoting a new active sportswear was seen wearing a body-fitted outfit. Take a look at her latest hot and sexy denim photos.

Splitsvilla winner Scarlett Rose took to her official Instagram account to share her latest hot photos. The gorgeous lady even asked her huge fan following that do you like her new fitness gear or not. While promoting the new active sportswear brand that was launched in India on August 21, 2018, the lady looked super hot in her sports outfit and a cricket bat. In her post, she wrote, “It has top quality sports gear which is easily accessible and affordable to all. The product is conceptualised keeping in mind the evolving Indian fitness scenario. It is available exclusively online on Amazon. Their unique aesthetics which makes their product different and appealing.”

Well, we all know the sexy beauty never leaves her fans disappointing. Her tempting photos are simply like a treat for her huge fan following. In fact, Rose recently got a kidnap threat from one of her fans for ignoring him. But Scarlett’s befitting reply was sassy as hell. Take a look at her best denim looks so far that she has posted on social media platforms. Aren’t her photos like a cherry on the top of a cake?

In a comment on social media, the hottie confirmed that she will be a part of Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss. The twelfth edition of the show that is all set to go on air from September will star our sexy lady Scarlett Rose along with her good friend Ryan Peterson. Colors as per sources have liked their auditions and have finalised the duo for the show. From her Splitsvilla journey to her sexy photos, we are excited to watch the hottie on Bigg Boss 12.

