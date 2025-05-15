Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Rhythm and blues singer Cassie Ventura delivered powerful and emotional testimony on Wednesday, accusing her former partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs, of raping her in 2018—months after their decade-long relationship had ended.

Rhythm and blues singer Cassie Ventura delivered powerful and emotional testimony on Wednesday, accusing her former partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs, of raping her in 2018—months after their decade-long relationship had ended. Ventura’s statement came during the third day of Combs’ high-profile criminal trial in a New York federal court.

The 38-year-old singer detailed years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, describing how she was left traumatised and suicidal before seeking therapy. “I can’t carry this anymore,” she told jurors through tears. “What’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong. I came here to do the right thing.”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life.

‘Freak Offs’ and Threats

Ventura’s testimony painted a disturbing picture of Combs’ private life, including drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “Freak Offs,” where, she alleged, he assaulted her and used the threat of video leaks to control her. “He would grab me up, push me down, hit me in the side of the head, kick me,” she recounted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Photos taken during these alleged parties—shown only to the jury—reportedly shocked several jurors, according to courtroom observers. Ventura also described being physically assaulted for years, including a 2013 incident where she says Combs slammed her against a bed frame, leaving a gash on her eyebrow.

Prosecutors presented images taken by Ventura’s mother showing bruises she had suffered on her back and leg. The singer acknowledged that she had also engaged in physical fights with Combs, but said she never saw injuries on him.

Now sober since 2022, Ventura is pregnant with her third child. Her testimony continues to be central to the prosecution’s case. Combs, who has been remanded in custody in Brooklyn, is also expected to face additional witness accounts in the coming weeks as the trial progresses.

Must Read: Putin Proposes Direct Talks As West Urges Ceasefire, Trump Signals Willingness to Join