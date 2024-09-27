Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces Fresh Trouble As Rapper Is Hit With New Sex Assault Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced new allegations of sexual assault on Friday as a woman filed a lawsuit in New York, claiming she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's residences and became pregnant after one of the incidents

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced new allegations of sexual assault on Friday as a woman filed a lawsuit in New York, claiming she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul’s residences and became pregnant after one of the incidents.

This is the latest in a series of similar lawsuits filed by women against Combs, who was also arrested last week on federal sex trafficking charges. The lawsuit, which was filed against Combs, his companies, and several associates, seeks unspecified damages for physical injuries, emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other harms. A lawyer representing Combs, his company, and one of his associates did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sean Combs acuused of sexually assaulting while woman was unconscious

The woman, using the pseudonym Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges that Combs sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious due to drugs. The suit also claims that Combs and his associates recorded these encounters without her consent. She states that she first met Combs overseas in the fall of 2020 and that the assaults and harassment continued through July of this year.

Doe alleges she was frequently coerced and harassed into traveling to Combs’ homes in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, with monthly visits occurring in 2021 and 2022.

Sean “Diddy” Combs acuused of forcing drugs

During each visit, according to the lawsuit, Combs would make her “perform a show” for him, giving her alcohol and substances until she passed out. She would often wake up with bruises and other injuries but had no memory of how they occurred. In one incident in July 2022 at Combs’ Los Angeles residence, Doe claims she was forced to ingest drugs she believed included ketamine, after which she blacked out. Later, after taking a pregnancy test, she informed Combs of the positive result. An associate of Combs allegedly pressured her to get an abortion, and she subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

In another incident in July of this year, Doe claims that Combs “commanded” her to visit his Miami home, where he allegedly forced two pills into her mouth. The following morning, she says she felt unwell, confused, and had no memory of the previous night. The bedroom, she recalls, was in disarray.

Sean “Diddy” Combs surveiled the woman

Doe, represented by attorneys Marie Napoli and Joseph Ciaccio, also claims that Combs and his associates tracked her location and monitored her communications. She alleges that Combs discouraged her from working and provided her with an “allowance,” which he used to exert control over her. Napoli commented that powerful figures in the entertainment industry have exploited aspiring artists and fans for a long time. She added that recent high-profile lawsuits are aimed at holding such celebrities accountable, potentially changing industry practices and delivering justice for victims.

Earlier this week, another woman filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him and his head of security of raping her and recording it at his New York studio in 2001.

Sean Combs pleads not guilty

Combs is currently being held without bail in New York on federal charges related to running a large network involved in sexual crimes and violent acts, using tactics like blackmail to shield himself and those close to him. He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, with his attorney stating that Combs maintains his innocence and plans to fight the charges.

Earlier this month, Combs admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016, apologizing after CNN released footage of the incident.

Combs, 54, is one of the most well-known figures in hip-hop as a music executive, producer, and performer, having won three Grammys and collaborated with artists like Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and 112. He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, as well as the Sean John fashion line, a vodka brand, and the Revolt TV network. He sold his stake in Revolt earlier this year in June.

