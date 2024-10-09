Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files New Appeal For Pre-Trial Release- Here’s What To Know

The rapper was arrested last month. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files New Appeal For Pre-Trial Release- Here’s What To Know

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is facing trials for sex trafficking, racketeering, and several other allegations of sexual assault, has filed file a new plea for pre-trial release, reported Page Six.

His legal team has filed a third appeal for pretrial release with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The appeal challenges the Southern District of New York’s decision to deny him bail twice.

Combs’ defence team is asking for his immediate release on suitable bail conditions, claiming alleged insufficient evidence for detention and alleged legal errors in the court’s decision.

The rapper was arrested last month. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial.

The prosecutors were tensed that the rapper would attempt to intimidate the witnesses and obstruct the case if granted bail. They also suggested that he carried a flight risk given his wealth status and private jets.

The hip-hop star was willing to pay up to 50 million dollars as bond and also offered his 48-million dollars Miami mansion as well as his mother’s home as collateral.

Furthermore, “Combs told the judge he was willing to wear a GPS monitor, promised to limit his travel to Miami and New York, and claimed he would sell his private plane, which is reportedly stationed in Los Angeles.

The defence has made an argument in its appeal that the government has failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that Combs poses a danger to the community or has engaged in witness tampering, calling the claims “vague” and “speculative,” as reported by Page Six.

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in New York City amid a federal sex trafficking investigation in September.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Justin Timberlake Reveals The REAL Reason Over Postponing New Jersey Show   

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trending news

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox