Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Sean “Diddy” Combs, Who Is Worth More Than $500M, Will Be Served Biscuits And Hot Oatmeal In Prison On His 55th Birthday

Last month, reports surfaced that Combs has been struggling in jail, allegedly sleeping on the floor amidst rats. He has been denied bail twice since his arrest.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Who Is Worth More Than $500M, Will Be Served Biscuits And Hot Oatmeal In Prison On His 55th Birthday

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is set to celebrate his 55th birthday behind bars, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his arrest in Manhattan. According to a report, details about what he will be served on his birthday, November 4, have emerged.

Birthday Menu For Diddy In Prison

It’s noted that this “birthday menu” isn’t special for the occasion but is simply the standard meal offered to inmates on Mondays. Breakfast will include items such as biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread, and hot oatmeal.

For lunch, options will include cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad, and green beans. The report, which was verified with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, highlights that coffee is only provided to inmates on weekends.

Last month, reports surfaced that Combs has been struggling in jail, allegedly sleeping on the floor amidst rats. He has been denied bail twice since his arrest.

The routine for inmates typically begins at 6 a.m. with breakfast, including cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. Lunch follows at 11 a.m., featuring items such as hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos. On weekends, scrambled eggs and biscuits are part of the menu.

Diddy’s Legal Troubles

According to recent sources, Combs required attendees at his parties to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from revealing any details. TMZ reported that these agreements specified which social media platforms could not be used to share images without Diddy’s approval.

One of the initial lawsuits against him came from his former girlfriend of a decade, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of prolonged sexual abuse and assault. The indictment accuses Combs of pressuring women, including sex workers, to take part in what he called “Freak Offs,” employing threats and using substances such as ketamine and cocaine to intimidate them.

ALSO READ: Quincy Jones Dies At 91: Legendary Grammy-Winning Producer Behind Michael Jackson’s Hits Passes Away 

Filed under

celebrity news diddy combs birthday hollywood sean diddy prison Trending news
