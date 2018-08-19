The juniors Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney shared a snap together on Instagram and it has left many Beatles fan baffled on the resemblance of their fathers, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Many Instagram users shared their feeling regarding the band and the musicians through comments.

The faces of the Beatles all of a sudden came back to life on Instagram as John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons shared a snap together. Fans thronged the Instagram feed of the photo and walked down the memory lane as the duo sons resemble their fathers just like old times. Sean Ono Lennon, 42, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono shared the photo with James McCartney, 40, the son of Paul McCartney and the late Linda McCartney. The image garnered many emotional comments and left fans wondering about a future musical collaboration by the duo sons.

Peekaboo… A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

“Peekaboo..” John and Yoko’s 42-year-old son captioned it.

The photo made its mark among all the Beatles lovers as a classic blast from the past. “Lennon and McCartney are back at it again”, one fan commented on the feed. Another said: “The Beatles 2.0! Sean Ono Lennon, James McCartney, Dhani Harrison and Zak Starkey! What are you waiting for?”

Meanwhile, another user posted:”I will love you guys doing great, this world it’s empty without the Beatles.” Regarding the friendship of the fathers, John Lennon and Paul McCartney as a musical composition, 15-year-old McCartney and 16-year-old Lennon met for the first time on July 6 back in 1957 at a church fete in Liverpool, England.

Following their father’s footsteps, James has two released two EPs and two albums. The 2016 EP titled The Blackberry Train is his most recent release. While Sean first released music in 1998 and have also worked a producer in many records. Chimera Music is his own record label.

The Beatles an English Rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. They soon became one of the most influential music band in history. Ranging from pop ballads and Indian music to psychedelia and hard rock, the Beatles experimented with several musical styles over the decade.

