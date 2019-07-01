Zaira Wasim: Zaira Wasim Today on Monday cleared all the speculation about her account being hacked, a day before Zaira account manager released a statement in which he said, Zaira's account has been hacked and she didn't write anything by her self, but today Zaira again tweeted from her official twitter handle and cleared all the rumours.

Secret superstar actress Zaira Wasim has sent shock waves in the film industry for her exit from Bollywood , but amid, a statement was released by Zaira’s manager that her account was hacked and she didn’t write the five-page-long article, and to that Today on Monday Zaria clarifies all the speculations and confirmed that her social media account was not hacked and tweeted from her official Twitter handle and wrote, this is to clarify that none of her social media accounts were hacked and all my social media accounts are being handled by her personally, Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks.

A day back Zaira announced her demit from Bollywood and expressed her views in an elaborate official statement released on her official Instagram handle. Zaira wrote, Five years ago she made a decision that changed her life forever, as she steeped her foot in Bollywood it opened doors of massive popularity for her, she started to become the prime candidate of public reaction, she was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for youth.

Zaira further added that this field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause her way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as she silently unconsciously transitioned out of Imaan( faith), her relationship with Allah was threatened.

Zaira was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar and debuted with the film Dangal as a young Geeta Phogat in a span of just five years she had achieved a lot and bagged many awards.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App