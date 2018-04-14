Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

After winning millions of hearts in China, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is all set to woo the audience of Hong Kong. His film Secret Superstar, which stars Zairma Wasim in the lead role and made a whopping collection of Rs 800 crore at the China Box Office, has now been released in Hong Kong and minted Rs 2.70 crore in Hong Kong on the second day of its release. The film had previously collected Rs 38.09 lakh just after the selected previews and seems like it is going to enjoy another glorious run at the Hong Kong Box Office.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of the Aamir Khan film and wrote, “#SecretSuperstar witnesses 34.09% growth on Day 2 in HONG KONG… Should cross HK$ 4 million by Sun…[Week 1], Thu HK$ 348,300. Fri HK$ 467,031 / 92 locations. Total: HK$ 3,247,799 [₹ 2.70 cr] Note: Total includes the revenue generated from preview screenings. @Rentrak.” Secret Superstar also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in prominent roles and is helmed by debutant director Advait Chandan.

ALSO READ: Hindi Medium China box office collection Day 10: Irrfan Khan starrer collects Rs 174.78 crore

#SecretSuperstar witnesses 34.09% growth on Day 2 in HONG KONG… Should cross HK$ 4 million by Sun…

[Week 1]

Thu HK$ 348,300

Fri HK$ 467,031 / 92 locations

Total: HK$ 3,247,799 [₹ 2.70 cr]

Note: Total includes the revenue generated from preview screenings.@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

ALSO READ: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest director Milos Forman passes away at 86

Secret Superstar has been written and directed by Advait Chandan and has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence. Superstar Aamir Khan’s last film Dangal did not only shatter all Box Office records in India but also had a blockbuster opening in China. Dangal did a lifetime business of Rs 1459 crore in China, taking its worldwide total to over Rs 2000 crore.

ALSO READ: Comedian Rajpal Yadav and wife convicted of failing to pay loan of Rs 5 crore

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App