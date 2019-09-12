Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna starrer is a Hindi language courtroom Drama which is based on section 375, the film recieved positive reviews from the critics, mostly up to 3 to 3.5 stars.

Masaan fame Richa Chadha and Mom actor Akshaye Khanna bang the show with tremendous performance. Both of them roped in the pivotal role of the lawers. Richa Chaddha played the role of the lawyer of rape victim whereas Akshaye Khanna defended the accused in the film.

The film seemed similar to Amitabh Bachchan Pink which was also a courtroom drama but it was in the favour of a female victim, here section 375 has been shown in a gender-biased situation. Many media houses critically analyzed the film Neeraj Ghayawan, Vivek Ranjan and Rohit Jaiswal praised the film. According to critics the film is well researched, sensibly made.

Akshaye Khanna is highly appreciated for his work. Pinkvialla said Akshay Khanna is the soul of the film and gave 3 stars to the film whereas HT wrote that this film will leave you to rethink and raise questions on important issues. Meera Chopra did a phenomenal role and Rahul Bhatt also did justice to the character offered to him. Mumbai Mirror rated 3.5 to the film, the film was legally outstanding there were mo pointless facts, it was all perfectly planned.

Director Ajay Bahl and the writer of the film also received appreciation for their unique idea and make a regular courtroom drama a different piece. Although the movie will slay the theaters tomorrow and critics say that it is a must-watch film. The best thing about the film is dialogue. The courtroom drama must have prominent dialogues and the film did justice to it.

Akshay Khanna was last seen in Accidental Prime minister where he played the role a writer, who wrote a biography of Indian Prime minister. He had also done a phenomenal cop role in Sridevi’s last film Mom. Richa Chadha is popularly known for her roles in the films like Masaan alongside Vicky Kaushal and comedy-drama Fukrey. It will be interesting to see how these superstars will fight in the courtroom for justice.

