Section 375 teaser: The makers of the film Section 375, releases the teaser today. Section 375 helmed by Ajay Bahl is slated to hit the silver screen on 13th September 2019. Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha play the characters of lawyers.

Section 375 teaser: Filmmaker Ajay Bahl is all set to showcase the much controversial issue and debate on it which is ‘Rape’, the movie Section 375 revolves around the courtroom debate in which Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha can be seen in a very strong character as lawyers. Akshay essays the role of a criminal lawyer, Tarun Saluja, while Richa in a public prosecutor role as, Hiral Mehta.

The teaser of the film reflects the most controversial issue of India, where the characters discuss the rape rate compared to other countries. Within a couple of minutes, the video got more than 1 lakh views and by looking onto the comment section it clearly states that director Ajay Bahl has something new to portray for Indian cinemas and to their audiences. Whereas, Panorama Studios today released the teaser of the film and tweeted, When both are right, how do you know what’s the truth #Section375Teaser.

Check the post here:

Both the actors of the film leaves no chance to promote the film as on 7th August 2019, Akshaye Khanna shared the first look of the film and tweeted: case filed against a renowned Bollywood director. The fight for justice has begun #TeaserOutTomorrow #Section375 @RichaChadha @MeerraChopra @RahulBhatActor #AjayBahl @PanoramaMovies @TSeries,

Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat, Khurana, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Kulbhushan, Kharbanda, Atul Kulkarni is in a pivotal role. The movie Section 375 is slated to hit the silver screens on 13, September 2019. On the professional front, Apart from the film Section 375, both the actors have some big-budget films in their kitties, Richa can be seen in the films like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Panga, Shakeela many more, while Akshaye Khanna in the films like Sab Kushal Mangal, Basra, Rojakkal.

