Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have hailed the Section 377 verdict given by Supreme Court on Thursday. The actors have shared their happiness in an Instagram post. They are not the only celebrities who have supported the decision. Among them in the cinema industry are Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan.

On Thursday, Supreme Court announced its historic verdict on Section 377. People across the globe have been applauding the landmark decision that says homosexuality and consensual gay sex not illegal anymore. Even the Bollywood celebrities have welcomed the decision. Among many, it’s the Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who cannot stop rejoicing over the historic decision. Both the celebrities took to Instagram to share their happiness.



Sharing a photo of a heart filled rainbow, Deepika has shown her support for the decision. The photograph is symbolised to the victory of the entire LGBTQ community. Apart from this photograph, a throwback video is surfacing on one of the Deepika Padukone’s fan pages where she can be seen dancing in a rainbow coloured outfit.

In a boomerang clip, with her curled hair open, she is seen jumping in joy. Channelling her inner child, she looks nothing less than adorable.

While Ranveer Singh has also shared a post on his Instagram handle. In the post, Ranveer can be seen decked up in a rainbow coloured glittery jacket with black denims. In the caption, he wrote, one love with a hashtag of Section 377.

Ranveer and Deepika’s fans have bombarded the comments section with praises for showing their support for the decision. The much-in-love couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as per reports, will tie the knot this year. Deepika Padukone’s mother is all set to host puja in Bengaluru before 10 days of their marriage.

Talking about the Section 377, among them who have backed the decision in the cinema industry are Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan. Check out their posts.

🌈 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 6, 2018

Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

This is the india I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. THIS is the India I love. 🇮🇳 🌈 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

For the uninitiated, the issue of section 377 was first raised by an NGO, Naaz Foundation, which approached the Delhi High Court. It decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision illegal.

