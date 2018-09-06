As the country celebrates the victory of love over prejudicial perceptions after Supreme Court decriminalised Homosexuality on September 6, one look at films like Fire, Angry Indian Goddesses to Aligarh reflects that Bollywood has time and again proved that it is not averse to LGBT love. Here is a list of Bollywood films that took one step closer to a positive change and better representation.

Cinema is often deemed as the mirror of any society and India is no different. In a landmark judgement, Supreme Court on September 6th noted that it is time to bid adieu to prejudicial perceptions deeply ingrained in social mindset and decriminalised homosexual after a long struggle. After the verdict was announced, Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor hailed the judgement.

Despite being a taboo in the Indian society, The Indian Film Industry has led the path towards a positive change and better representation of LGBTQ community with films like Aligarh, Fire, Angry Indian Goddesses, Margarita With A Straw and Kapoor and Sons.

Aligarh

Helmed by Hansal Mehta and penned by Apurva Asrani, Aligarh stars Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee essays the role a professor of Aligarh University, who gets suspended on the grounds of morality while Rajkummar as a journalist helps him and takes up his case in the court to ensure justice.

Angry Indian Goddesses

Starring Sandhya Mridul, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sarah-Jane Dias, Anushka Manchanda in prominent roles, Angry Indian Goddesses helmed by Pan Nalim, dealt with the issue of homosexuality along with women issues like Gender Discrimination and Inequality.

Fire

Helmed and penned by Deema Mehta, Fire starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das was the first film that excplicitly showed homosexual relations. After the release of the film, Fire received a critical reception all over the country and sparked debates on freedom of speech and homosexuality.

Margarita With A Straw

Based on the life of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy played by Kalki Koechlin, Margarita With A Straw portrays a complex relationship with a blind girl called Sayani Gupta. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film won critical acclaim all around the world.

Kapoor and Sons

Despite being a mainstream Bollywood film, Kapoor and Sons starring Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt was exceptional. In the film, Fawad Khan comes out in the open and admits being in a relationship with a man.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More