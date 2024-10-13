Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security has been increased outside the apartment of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday evening.

Visuals showed security personnel outside the Galaxy Apartment of the ‘Sultan’ actor.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.
He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

Salman visited Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night to offer his condolences and meet the family of Siddique, who passed away from bullet injuries.
The event comes months after an earlier security scare involving the actor.

On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection to the killing of Siddique under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police have also revealed the identities of two arrested accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning.The two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honours.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Siddique will be given full state honours as he served as minister in the Maharashtra government during 2004-2008 and also as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that five teams have been formed and sent to different states to probe Siddiqui’s killing and it will be known in 2-3 days who was behind the incident. Ajit Pawar went to Cooper Hospital where the body of Baba Siddique was shifted for post-mortem and met the NCP leader’s son Zeeshan Siddique.

MUST READ | How Baba Siddique Ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Fight

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Baba Siddique death Baba Siddique Salman Khan salman khan
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Navi Mumbai International Airport Welcomes First Aircraft

Navi Mumbai International Airport Welcomes First Aircraft

Netanyahu Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata: “Champion Of India-Israel Friendship”

Netanyahu Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata: “Champion Of India-Israel Friendship”

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Mr.Olympia 2024:Dauda Wins The Largest Record-Breaking $600,000 Payout In History

Mr.Olympia 2024:Dauda Wins The Largest Record-Breaking $600,000 Payout In History

Entertainment

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Oviya Leaked Trends On Social Media Amid Her Private Video Goes Viral

Oviya Leaked Trends On Social Media Amid Her Private Video Goes Viral

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Raj Kundra, Salman Khan Visits Hospital

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

‘Jigra’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Roars Loud

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth’s Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox