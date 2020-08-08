Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his to be wife Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding celebrations’ pictures are unquestionably astounding. The photos are being shared all over the internet and the pair has absolutely rocked the Indian traditional attire. The photos from their pre-wedding festivities hold lively vibes and bright smiles.
In their Haldi ceremony, Rana Daggubati donned a white shirt and a matching white transitional lungi while Miheeka Bajaj was seen in a vibrant yellow Lehenga. Fans have fallen in love with the pictures of the duo. As Rana posted a picture from the Haldi ceremony, the comment section was flooded within ticks with wishes and prayers of his backers and supporters.
Reels And Frames seem to have captured the pre-wedding festivities for the two, Miheeka and Rana that have certainly taken over the Internet. Covid-19 times made Rana pose with a face-mask as well, as Kunal Rawal shares a picture of Rana wearing a face-mask. Kunal Rawal is the designer whose sister is married to Miheeka’s brother who’s a businessman.
Also read: National Handloom Day: Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor post their favourite handloom clothing
Also read:Gone too soon: Sonakshi Sinha mourns the death of ‘Ittefaq’ co-star Sameer Sharma
Also read: Taking inspiration from Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra posts the trendy 2020 sad meme