Indian actor Rana Daggubati is set to get married to the lady of his dreams, Miheeka Bajaj. Photographs from their pre-wedding festivities are being shared all over the internet as fans are loving the smiling pictures of the pair in Indian ethnic attire.

Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his to be wife Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding celebrations’ pictures are unquestionably astounding. The photos are being shared all over the internet and the pair has absolutely rocked the Indian traditional attire. The photos from their pre-wedding festivities hold lively vibes and bright smiles.

In their Haldi ceremony, Rana Daggubati donned a white shirt and a matching white transitional lungi while Miheeka Bajaj was seen in a vibrant yellow Lehenga. Fans have fallen in love with the pictures of the duo. As Rana posted a picture from the Haldi ceremony, the comment section was flooded within ticks with wishes and prayers of his backers and supporters.

Reels And Frames seem to have captured the pre-wedding festivities for the two, Miheeka and Rana that have certainly taken over the Internet. Covid-19 times made Rana pose with a face-mask as well, as Kunal Rawal shares a picture of Rana wearing a face-mask. Kunal Rawal is the designer whose sister is married to Miheeka’s brother who’s a businessman.

As per the reports, Bajaj and Dagubatti are likely to get married on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. As the couple is to tie the knots during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, addressing this, Rana’s father reportedly said that there will be only 30 people present during the marriage. He said that they wanted to limit the guest list only to the family and haven’t invited their closest friends as well. Wishing to set the right example, Rana’s father said that they do not want to risk anybody’s health as the Covid-19 cases continue to soar.

