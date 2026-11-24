Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has acquired a luxury vehicle in his stable of vehicles. Veteran figure of Bollywood has purchased the Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury 4 Seater hybrid MPV whose on-road price is estimated to be about Rs 3.42 crore.

Images of the celebrity with his new purchase are doing the rounds on the Internet and a posting made on social media by Mumbai based Shreyaadi Automobiles has brought into limelight the fact that he has acquired the latest model. The Lexus LM 350h is known for its focus on rear-seat comfort, privacy and technology, with its four-seater version designed to offer an experience closer to travelling in a private lounge than a conventional MPV.







Lexus LM 350h: What Makes Its Four-Seater Cabin Special?

One of the best things about the Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury is its two-seater rear compartment. The car is designed with four seats, with the rear compartment consisting of two top-of-the-line seating options that include reclining seats, massaging, heating and ventilation systems. The seats recline almost to a horizontal position, while air bladders inbuilt in the seat give massaging functionality to specific parts of the body. In addition, there is a partition between the driver’s cabin and the rear passenger compartment. The glass partition is dimmable, meaning that the passengers can control the level of privacy between the two compartments.

In addition to the comfortable seats in the rear compartment, there is a 48 inches wide ultra-wide entertainment screen. The screen can be used either in single or double view mode depending on the number of passengers. Moreover, the screen comes with a 23-speaker Mark Levinson 3D Surround Sound System, which gives an excellent audio experience.

Lexus LM 350h Price: Does It Really Cost Rs 3.42 Crore?

There are various seating options offered in the Lexus LM 350h, one of which includes a seven-seater and another is the four-seater Ultra Luxury variant purchased by Rakesh Roshan.

According to the pricing table of Autocar India, the four-seater Ultra Luxury model has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 2.75 crore. However, the on-road price may vary from city to city due to taxes, insurance and other factors. The Rs 3.42 crore price quoted for the car bought by the filmmaker can hence be assumed to be just an estimate.

Lexus LM 350h Engine And Performance Specifications

The luxury MPV is equipped with a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid engine with an electric motor. The self-charging hybrid engine generates a total output power of approximately 250 hp and is mated to an electronically controlled CVT automatic transmission. It also features a four-wheel drive system known as the E-Four from Lexus. It is designed in such a way that it ensures a silent and smooth driving experience, especially for a car meant to provide chauffeur services.

Its four seats and massage seating, large entertainment screen and sound system ensure passenger comfort in the luxury MPV.

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