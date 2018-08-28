South Indian beauty Shruti Hassan is breaking the internet with her latest picture on Instagram triggering a girl-boss vibe in all of us. Shruti Hassan has also captioned it in a very simple yet effective way of telling people to just be. Check out the picture.

Shruti Hassan is giving us all a boss-girl vibe with her recent picture on Instagram. The multi-talented actress has put her Instagram game on another level with this gorgeously elegant look and bold expressions.

Shruti Hassan is a popular actress known for her movies in 3 film industries- Bollywood, Telegu and Tamil film industry. For all her hard work and talent, she has been grabbing a lot of attention. The gorgeous actress is looking stunning in a pair of shirt and skirt accessorised with a blue bag increasing the style statement.

Just be A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Also Read: Mitron song Chalte Chalte: Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani recreate the magic of the song

In this picture, Shruti has fashionably styled a floral shirt with a grey belted skirt and has carried a simple ponytail to enhance the elegant chic attire.

Shruti Hassan has always been admired for the beauty she has and the well-toned body she maintains. With every new picture of her, she makes her fans drool!

Also Read: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and Asha Bhosle in one frame= legendary moment

On the work front, Shruti will be seen in one movie this year. Apparently, it is a Tamil upcoming movie titled Sabash. Also, Shruti has signed a Bollywood movie title Yaara, which is slated to release in the year 2020. After a little break, Shruti will be giving her Bollywood fans a little treat with this upcoming project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More