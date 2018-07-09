Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple Diyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have gone to the Maldives to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. Duo took to their official Instagram accounts to share the videos and photos of them having fun. Take a look at the photos and videos of Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya.

The television queen Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to share an emotional message for hubby Vivek Dahiya. In her post, she wrote that her idea of going for a most romantic date was always a candle lit dinner by the sea waves. Thanking husband Vivek, she said that the idea of going for a dinner actually worked as she has Dahiya’s company because of the moments she shared together. Her post further said, “Happy Anniversary Viv… Thanks for asking for my hand that day!” According to Divyanka, the real date is all about the feelings exchanged, hands held, moments of silence between non-stop talk, impromptu grooving on make-shift music.

Take a look at the photos and videos shared by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple from the Maldives.

Posting a Boomerang video on Instagram which stars Vivek. The favourite household name wrote, “Two years ago, at this hour dancing at our sangeet gave us a high. Today, it’s the tranquil.” Husband Vivek too took to his Instagram account to share the lovely photos and videos of them having fun in the Maldives. The actor wrote that he watches chick flicks and football with her.

The adorable couple has gone to the Maldives to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple got hitched in 2016 in Bhopal which is Divyanka’s hometown. The grand wedding reception was held in Vivek’s hometown. The star couple who met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also won the famous dance show, Nach Baliye season 8.

Divyanka Tripathi set the social media on fire after her photo from the cover of Fitlook magazine’s July edition was out. The gorgeous lady is looking stunning in the pink gown with a stylish nose ring. Her latest photoshoot with minimal make-up has won millions of hearts.

