After bagging a Netflix crime thriller backed by Anushka Sharma, Seema Pahwa has been roped in to play an important yet different role in Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

From Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Aankhon Dekhi, Seema Pahwa has time and again proved that she is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Indian Film Industry. She manages to get under the skin of her character and lives it with utmost sincerity on the big screen. After she recently donned the director’s hat for a film titled Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, she has bagged a role in Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While spilling a lot of details on her character in the film, Seema Pahwa told a news portal in a recent interview that she is playing an important yet very different role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. For a change, she is not playing the role of a mother in the film. The actor further extended her gratitude towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali for offering her this role.

Slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2020, Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is based on the life of a woman with same name, who became the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Along with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Seema Pahwa has also bagged a Netflix crime thriller co-starring Sakshi Tanwar. The show will be backed by Anushka Sharma. After Paatal Lok, it will be Anushka Sharma’s second digital production.

