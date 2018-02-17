The first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni’s Tamil film titled Seema Raja was released on Saturday. The film has been helmed by Ponram and is slated to release on another auspicious occasion – Vinayak Chaturthi 2018. Seema Raja is a Tamil language action comedy-drama film which has been written and directed by Ponram and produced by RD Raja.

The makers of Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film titled Seema Raja have revealed the first look poster of the much-anticipated film on the occasion of the star’s birthday. The film, which has been directed by ace filmmaker Ponram, went on floors in 2017 and was initially planned for a Diwali 2017 release. However, the first look poster has now revealed that Seema Raja will now hit screens on another auspicious occasion – Vinayak Chaturthi 2018. In the poster, Sivakarthikeyan is seen sitting on a horse, holding a yellow flag in one hand and is looking fierce as a warrior.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look of the Kollywood star on the special occasion of his birthday and wrote, “Sivakarthikeyan. Samantha. Simran Bagga… Here’s the first look of Tamil film #Seemaraja… Directed by Ponram… Produced by RD Raja. @24AMSTUDIOS.” The reason why Seema Raja is one of the most-awaited projects of Sivakarthikeyan as the film marks his reunion with Ponram, who has delivered two of the biggest hits of Sivakarthikeyan’s career so far.

Sivakarthikeyan. Samantha. Simran Bagga… Here’s the first look of Tamil film #Seemaraja… Directed by Ponram… Produced by RD Raja. @24AMSTUDIOS pic.twitter.com/UZbIFTSrD1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018

Seema Raja is a Tamil language action comedy-drama film which has been written and directed by Ponram and produced by RD Raja. The film features Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha in the lead roles, with a supporting cast including Napoleon, Simran and Soori. The film, which will also be released in Telugu as Chinna Babu, features music composed by D Imman and cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Seema Raja marks the third outing of this producer-director-actor team after the successful Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Rajini Murugan (2016).