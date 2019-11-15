Seema Singh, the item queen of Bhojpuri industry is here to make your weekend and here are best photos and item number of your favourite item girl, check details inside.

Seema Singh aka Item Queen of Bhojpuri industry is up with her posing game, see photos

Seema Singh, the Bhojpuri star who is famous for her item number in Bhojpuri cinemas and she is also known as the Item Queen of Bhojpuri cinemas as she have appeared in more than 500 films and videos for Bhojpuri industry.

The 29-year-old Item Queen is always up with dropping some killer looks on her social media and here we are to take you through her best photos that will make your day and will lead you to the cheerful weekend.

In this picture, Seema is giving some major goals of her item queen look and has raised the temperature a notch higher by her Bhojpuri avatar. She is carrying a blue lehenga and is carrying a perfect makeup with her look which is going with her accessories and attire.

Seema is nailing the look of side braid which is perfectly carried with a flower on her side as she is wearing a pink suit and nosepin is definitely complementing her look. Her hairdo is a messy braid hair and she have kept her makeup minimal with her Indian look.

In this look, Seema is carrying a beige Anarkali suit which is carried well with a Jaipuri dupatta and she is looking gorgeous in it as her hair are complimenting her look. She left her hair open in this look and has carried perfect tint of pink lipstick that is going with her outfit.

Seema Singh is giving us some major outfit goals with her red suit look as she is looking pretty in it and is reflecting the Indian ethnicity with her red bindi and Jhumkas. It is clear that she have a very strong posing game which is quite clear from her pictures.

Apart from her photos, she did a number of the item number that will make you play it on loop and here we are to introduce you to her songs, watch the video:

