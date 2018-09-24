Seema Singh is not only one of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a phenomenal dancer. Also known as the item queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Seema Singh is known for her sensuous dance moves and sizzling dance performances which set the silver screen on fire!

Seema Singh is not only one of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a phenomenal dancer. Also known as the item queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Seema Singh is known for her sensuous dance moves and sizzling dance performances which set the silver screen on fire! Seema Singh is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and drives fans crazy with her sexy, sultry and hot photos which the Bhojpuri dancing sensation keeps sharing on her Instagram account.

In the latest photo which was shared by the sexy actress on photo-sharing app Instagram, Seema Singh looks fabulous as she smiles for the camera wearing a check shirt along with sexy glares. Open hair, minimal makeup and that priceless smile make Seema Singh look sexy in her latest photo.

Seema Singh has featured in over 500 Bhojpuri movies and item songs and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More