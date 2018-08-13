The item queen of Bhojpuri Cinema, Seema Singh is known for her sexy moves and hot figure. Seema has recently posted a new photo on her Instagram handle, that has been doing the rounds over the Internet from the moment it was being uploaded. Every photo of Seema Singh on Instagram has garnered over thousands of likes.

If you are a huge fan of Bhojpuri cinema then you must have a fair idea about the name Seema Singh, the one actor who has been leading the bold and happening cinema for a few years now. Every time, a new movie or a video song of her hits the big screens, it goes viral at the same time. Be it her dance moves or her sexy style, it is quite tough to beat Seema Singh when it comes to nailing the big screens with her hot moves. Besides being the hottest and the most versatile actor in Bhojpuri cinema, she is also an Instagram enthusiast and has over 104k followers on Instagram.

Seema has recently posted a new photo on her Instagram handle, that has been doing the rounds over the Internet from the moment it was being uploaded. Donning a red suit, the actor is looking too adorable. It seems like most of her fans had a good morning after watching the magnificent picture of the actor. The comment section of the picture is pouring in with the comments like “What a gorgeous pic,” “Nice look dear,” and many others like this.

Born on June 11, 1990, the actor is known as the ‘item queen’ of the Bhojpuri cinema. Till now, she has appeared in over 500 films and there is not a single dance video of her that did not take the internet by storm. It was 2008 when she made her debut in the Bhojpuri cinema and after that, there was no looking back for her. In her first movie Kaha Jeba Raja Najarian in which she appeared in the item number “11 Number Gaadi Chale 80 Ke Raftaar Mein‘, which was a big hit.

