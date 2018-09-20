Bhojpuri dancing sensation Seema Singh is not only making her fans go crazy with her sexy dance moves and item songs but is also setting the Internet on fire with her stunning photos. The dancing queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Seema Singh on Thursday shared a gorgeous photo on her Instagram account which has taken over the Internet.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Seema Singh is not only making her fans go crazy with her sexy dance moves and item songs but is also setting the Internet on fire with her stunning photos. The dancing queen of Bhojpuri cinema, Seema Singh on Thursday shared a gorgeous photo on her Instagram account which has taken over the Internet. Dressed in a floral print top, Seema Singh looks ravishing as she poses for the camera. Sun-kissed Seema Singh can be seen having a gala time with her beau Saurav Kumar.

They both look madly in love with each other and the photo is being loved by all her fans on social media. Seema Singh, who has featured in more than 500 Bhojpuri films and songs, is one of the most popular stars in the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her sexy dance moves and stunning and charming looks.

Her dance videos go viral on social media in no time and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube.

