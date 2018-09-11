Bhojpuri item girl Seema Singh, who has featured in more than 500 Bhojpuri films and dance videos, has taken over the Internet again and has dropped hints about her latest movie with the Panday Ji of Bhojpuri cinema - Mandir Wahin Banega! Check to see her latest sexy pictures

One of the most renowned faces of Bhojpuri cinema, Seema Singh is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas has been featured in more than 500 movies and songs. The actress has been keeping herself busy with movies and shooting for songs, the actress recently shared on her Instagram about her upcoming film Mandir Wahin Banega.

Seema Singh has worked with all big Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Seema Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her sexy thumkas has been ruling the Bhojpuri cinema for many years now and is also a social media sensation and has a large fan following on Instagram.

The ever sexy and item girl of Bhojpuri cinema will be sharing the screen with Panday Ji of Bhojpuri cinema – Pradeep Panday also famous as Chintu he has been in this industry since 10 years and started his career in 2009 in Deewana

Panday Ji and Seema Singh will be acting together after Jeena Teri Gali Mein 2 again in Mandir Wahin Banega whose trailer is releasing on 13th September on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo can be seen reposting pictures and sharing about their latest works all over social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More