Bhojpuri star Seema Singh, known as the item queen of Bhojpuri cinema, uploaded a picture of her film titled Border on her official Instagram page on Thursday, September 28. The post was to promote her new film. The item queen has a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Seema got hitched to a business tycoon Saurabh Kumar. Media reports say the beautiful couple acquainted through a show and fell for each other. Reports also say that they are scheduled to tie a knot on February next year.

The diva is known for her sensuous dance moves and sizzling dance performances, which have often set the silver screen on fire! Besides other actors in Bhojpuri cinema, Seema has some really quintessential features and she is also known to be the sexiest actor in the Bhojpuri industry.

There are innumerable fans of the diva across the country, however, not too many know that she is also the recipient of many awards including Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The actor gained light after Herai Mai Haradi song received massive appreciation. The track is from Pawan Singh’s film Loha Pahalwan and his sung by Indu Sonali.

