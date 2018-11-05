Seema Singh, who is one of the sexiest dancers of the Bhojpuri film industry, has taken over the Internet with her sexy and hot video. In the video, Seema Singh can be seen making some seductive expressions as the song Urvashi Urvasi by Yo Yo Honey Singh plays in the background.

One of the most sensational item girls of the Bhojpuri film industry, Seema Singh, who has featured in more than 500 item songs and Bhojpuri films, is not only a Bhojpuri stunner and is dancing sensation. Seema Singh, who has more than 146,000 followers on her official Instagram account, posted a sexy video on Monday morning in which she is making some seductive expressions as the song Urvashi Urvasi by Yo Yo Honey Singh plays in the background.

Her striking eyes, killer expressions and smile are to die for! Seema Singh is wearing a sexy floral print shirt in the video and even with minimal makeup, she is looking absolutely stunning. Seema Singh is one of the sexiest dancers in Bhojpuri cinema and is therefore known as the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry. All her sexy dance videos from Bhojpuri films set the silver screen on fire and not only this, but her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing site YouTube.

She is very active on social media and hence has a number of followers who she keeps treating with such hot and sexy photos as well as videos. Her latest video has taken over the Internet and is getting circulated by all her fan pages.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More