Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh, who has featured in over 500 Bhojpuri films and item songs has now become a social media sensation all thanks to her sexy and steamy photos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. The Bhojpuri dancing queen on Tuesday shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account which has gone viral on social media soon after her various fan pages shared the photo on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Dressed in a white top, Seema Singh looks alluring as she smiles for this perfect click! Seema Singh is known for her sizzling dance moves and sexy belly dance which drives her fans crazy and makes them want more! Her dance videos go viral and garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube.

She has worked with all the A-listers of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others. She has more than 116,000 followers on her official Instagram account and has a massive fan following and fan base across the nation!

