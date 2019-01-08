Seema Raja Tamil movie: The movie Seema Raja has garnered 5 million plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube and is being loved by the fans. The movie has an awesome soundtrack which has been composed by D. Imman and lyrics have been penned by Yugabharathi. Some of the songs of the movie are Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja, Onnavitta Yaarum Yenakilla, Varum Aana Varaathu, Seemaraja Swag, and A Late Night Walk with Veena.

Seema Raja Tamil movie: One of the most googled movies of the year 2018 Seemaraja featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni and Soori in lead roles has once again taken social media by storm with their amazing script and their on-screen chemistry. The movie revolves around 2 villages- Singampatti and Puliyampatti who have had a sour relationship since past many years over a market square area. In the movie, Sivakarthikeyan is a jobless youth who comes from a very respectable background so to continue the legacy he decides to hold a wrestling match between the two villages and says whoever wins the match gets to keep the area. However, the movie didn’t receive much love form the fans as they thought the script was too predictable. The movie Seemaraja also stars Napolean, Lal, Simran among others in pivotal roles.

The movie Seema Raja has garnered 5 million plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube and is being loved by the fans. The movie has an awesome soundtrack which has been composed by D. Imman and lyrics have been penned by Yugabharathi. Some of the songs of the movie are Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja, Onnavitta Yaarum Yenakilla, Varum Aana Varaathu, Seemaraja Swag, and A Late Night Walk with Veena.

