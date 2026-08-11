‘Seems To Be A Pattern Nowadays’: Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3?

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, director Farhan Akhtar has been reflecting upon the journey behind this iconic movie and has narrated an interesting incident where Saif Ali Khan nearly left the movie due to a date issue. However, it is his remarks on the subject that are drawing attention in view of the Don 3 controversy going on Ranveer Singh.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan explained how Saif got a date clash with another movie around a month prior to the start of Dil Chahta Hai’s shoot. The situation seemed worrisome to the filmmaker because he had cast his eyes on the actor in that very role.

According to Farhan, there was “nobody else who could’ve played that part.”

Why Did Saif Ali Khan Almost Leave Dil Chahta Hai?

As per Farhan, an unexpected shift in the time schedule of another movie gave rise to a big issue regarding Saif’s availability. Given the fact that shooting of Dil Chahta Hai was near, the actor was left with no choice but to re-evaluate his availability for the movie.

Re-casting someone else in place of Saif was not something that Farhan would easily consider doing. The director had already visualized him playing the character and thought that Saif was crucial for the movie. Ultimately, Saif managed to stay with the movie and played the character of Sameer, one of the three principal characters of the film along with Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3?

In connection with the schedule problem faced by Saif, Farhan made an offhand comment that “it seems like it’s becoming a pattern these days.”

This statement has led to speculations on the part of fans and audiences that the filmmaker may have been indirectly alluding to the latest Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh. It must be noted that Farhan did not mention either Ranveer or the Don 3 movie at all when he said the aforementioned comment. This is because Farhan himself is directly involved with the production of Don 3.

What Happened Between Ranveer Singh And Don 3?

The casting of Ranveer Singh as the new Don created a lot of interest when announced. But then this film became entangled in various speculations regarding Ranveer’s possible exit from the project and changes in its planning. In any case, all these events have been keeping Don 3 in the headlines, especially since Farhan is not only the director but also one of the main creators of the Don franchise.

Given such a situation, it is natural that Farhan’s mention of the “pattern nowadays” became linked to Don 3. However, nothing definite can be said about whether Farhan was referring to Ranveer Singh with these words.

What Did Farhan Akhtar Say About Ranveer Singh?

Farhan was never clear enough on naming Ranveer Singh while addressing the Dil Chahta Hai scheduling dilemma for Saif Ali Khan. It is his remark on how such situations become “a pattern nowadays” that has fueled the speculations. At present, there is still nothing more than an interpretation about the two incidents and there is nothing concrete about the dig at Ranveer.

For his part, Dil Chahta Hai is still among the most renowned movies of Farhan Akhtar. Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, the movie’s production, its unique characters, and its remarkable casting decisions have been remembered once more.

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