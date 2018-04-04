APOLOGIZE and take back every word that was posted against me or be ready to face legal action, which will include criminal/civil proceedings, tweeted Indian film director Sekhar Kammula. The filmmaker has slammed Sri Reddy for indirectly alleging him of casting couch scenario.

Indian film director Sekhar Kammula has slammed Sri Reddy on Twitter for indirectly alleging him of being involved in casting couch scenarios. The filmmaker demanded an apology from the actress or else we would take a legal action against her.

He further added, “People who know me and my work would be aware of the kind of importance I give to equality of women and their empowerment. I live by my CHARACTER and die by it. I will not spare anyone who tries to point fingers at it.” Sekhar’s tweeting continued, “Whatever might be their intentions and whoever might be involved in this diabolic act, I would like to say that it is WRONG, IMMORAL and CRIMINAL. ”

He further added, “I could never imagine in my wildest dreams that a woman whom I don’t know, have not seen or never spoken to in person or on the phone can suddenly make these baseless allegations.” He also said, “Yesterday a social media post maligning me came to my notice. It is vulgar, demeaning and full of lies. It has caused deep grief to my family, to me and many more who value me.”

