Selection Day part 2 trailer: Selection Day Part 2 trailer: The Netflix original series based on cricket drama starts streaming from April 19. The series is based on two brothers Manju and Radha and their father who wants his kids to be the best cricketers ever.

Selection Day part 2 trailer: Netflix has released the first look of Selection Day part 2, the upcoming season of its latest original series from India which is co-production of Anil Kapoor Film Company and is based on Indo-Australian author Aravind Adiga’s 2016 book titled- Selection Day. The movie revolves around two brothers Radha (Yash Dholye) and Manju (Mohammad Samad) — who are pushed by their obsessive father, Mohan Kumar (Rajesh Tailang), to become the two best cricket batsmen in the world.

The first part of Netflix’s selection day released in December 2018 and the second part trailer shows us glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming season. However, the part series ended on a sad note where Radha was beaten up by thugs at the end. The first look from season 2 shows Manju, Mohan caring for injured Radha who is in the hospital.

Take a look at the first look of the series here:

In the first series, there was a hint on Manju having a huge crush on his teammate Javed and in the second season, it seems like the chemistry between them will flourish and move along. However, Manju’s increasing interest in academics does not go down well with dad and increases problems. Starring Mohammad Samad, Yash Dhoyle, Karanvir Malhotra, Rajesh Tailang, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shiv Pandit, Selection Day set to release on April 19, 2019.

The trailer has crossed thousands of views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! The comments section is brimming with compliments and appreciations from fans who are eagerly waiting for the series to go on floors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More