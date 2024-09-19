Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Selena Gomez-Led ‘Emilia Perez’ To Be France’s Official Entry To The Oscars 2025

France has officially chosen Jacques Audiard’s innovative queer crime musical, ‘Emilia Perez’, as its entry for the Best International Feature category at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards. The news has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film features a dynamic cast, including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon.
‘Emilia Perez’ tells the compelling story of a Mexican drug lord, portrayed by Gascon, who seeks the assistance of a lawyer, played by Saldana, to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

The film, which blends genres in a unique way, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered significant acclaim, winning the Jury Prize and a shared Best Actress award for its ensemble cast.

Director Jacques Audiard is no stranger to the Academy, having been nominated for an Oscar for his film ‘A Prophet’ in 2009.
His previous works include acclaimed titles such as ‘Rust and Bone’ (2012), ‘The Sisters Brothers’ (2018), and ‘Dheepan’ (2015).
France has a storied history in the Best International Feature category, having won the award 12 times.

However, the country has not taken home the Oscar since 1992, when Regis Wargnier’s ‘Indochine’ won.

In recent years, France has faced challenges in securing nominations, with last year’s entry, ‘The Taste of Things’, and the 2022 film ‘Titane’ failing to make the final cut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar selection committee in France has faced increased scrutiny to improve its track record, especially after opting for ‘The Taste of Things’, a foodie romantic drama, over Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, which won the Palme d’Or and went on to receive five Oscar nominations, including one win for Best Original Screenplay.

The submission deadline for the 96th Academy Awards is November 14, with the shortlist for Best International Feature to be revealed on December 17.

Nominations will follow on January 17, 2025, leading up to the awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday, March 2, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

