Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Selena Gomez Shares Excitement Over Engagement, Flaunts Ring In New Instagram Post |SEE PICS

Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena Gomez posted several pictures posing with the ring. In the first picture, the focus was on the ring.

Selena Gomez Shares Excitement Over Engagement, Flaunts Ring In New Instagram Post |SEE PICS

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement a week ago, and currently both are enjoying this phase. Gomez is so excited that she couldn’t stop herself from sharing new pictures of her engagement ring.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted several pictures posing with the ring. In the first picture, the focus was on the ring.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing a black top underneath a maroon trench coat. Her hair is styled in a side part. She is seen wearing large, dangly earrings, lavender-coloured eyeshadow, and a soft pink lip shade, reported People.

“Sorry last post… I’ve just dreamed of this moment my whole life,” Gomez wrote, according to People.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Earlier, Benny shared his fiancee Selena Gomez’s announcement of their engagement on his Instagram Stories.

Blanco wrote, “I still can’t believe it.” The photo featured him kissing Gomez on her head as they sat by a closet while she held up her diamond ring, reported People.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

The couple, who first sparked the dating speculations in 2023, shared the news on social media.
Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on Wednesday, December 11. Gomez, 32, shared a post on Instagram revealing her engagement ring, captioning the post, “Forever begins now.” Blanco also expressed his excitement in the comments section, humorously writing, “Hey wait… that’s my wife,” reported People.

The pair, who have long been close collaborators in the music industry, first worked together on several hit songs, including Gomez’s 2015 chart-topping track ‘Same Old Love’.

It wasn’t until 2023, however, that they confirmed their romantic involvement. In December of that year, Gomez opened up about their relationship, revealing they had been dating for six months, as per People.

In a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, Gomez referred to Blanco as “my absolute everything” and declared that he had been “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Their relationship quickly became a topic of admiration among their friends and family, with insiders revealing that Gomez had never been so happy.

“She loves how Benny treats her; he’s so kind and thoughtful,” a source told Us Weekly in January, adding, “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

Before her engagement to Blanco, Selena Gomez had high-profile relationships with pop star Justin Bieber and singer The Weeknd.

Her relationship with Bieber, which began in 2010, was often in the public eye and ended in 2018. She also dated The Weeknd for part of 2017.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Filed under

Selena Gomez

Advertisement

Also Read

BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 Announced: Complete Schedule, Steps To Download Admit Card, And Key Details

BTEUP Exam Date 2024-25 Announced: Complete Schedule, Steps To Download Admit Card, And Key Details

Man With IQ Higher Than Einstein Claims To Know What Happens After Death

Man With IQ Higher Than Einstein Claims To Know What Happens After Death

New ‘Darshan’ System To Be Introduced In Puri Jagannath Temple

New ‘Darshan’ System To Be Introduced In Puri Jagannath Temple

Shimla Welcomes Holiday Special Train As Tourism Soars For Christmas And New Year

Shimla Welcomes Holiday Special Train As Tourism Soars For Christmas And New Year

Top Wealth Creators In India: Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal Lead 2024

Top Wealth Creators In India: Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal Lead 2024

Entertainment

Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking In Every Day

Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking

Mufasa: The Lion King X Review: Stunning Visuals, Pure Joy, Yet Flawed Prequel – Fans React With Mixed Emotions

Mufasa: The Lion King X Review: Stunning Visuals, Pure Joy, Yet Flawed Prequel – Fans

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra’s Bold Vision Succeed or Fall Short?

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra’s Bold Vision Succeed

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox