Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez recently opened up about the harsh realities of social media criticism, particularly for women, during her appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. Accompanied by her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, Gomez shared her perspective on the intense scrutiny women face online, especially regarding their appearance and personal choices.

While Blanco admitted that he avoids reading online comments about himself, Gomez expressed that for women, avoiding negativity isn’t as simple. “Women have it much worse. From my perspective, it’s pretty wild. This isn’t news to anybody, but women experience a lot more intense judgment, from their appearance to what they wear—everything,” she stated, as reported by Variety.

Not ‘White Enough’ Or Not ‘Mexican Enough’

The Only Murders in the Building star further revealed that online criticism even influences how she prepares for public events. “When I get ready for an event, 90 percent of the time, I just hope I can take the picture and sit down. It’s not just about how I look; it’s about how I’m perceived—whether I’m not ‘white enough’ or not ‘Mexican enough,’” she explained.

At 32, Gomez has also faced relentless commentary about her weight on social media. “Oh yeah, my weight is a big one too. It makes me sad—not in a way where I feel like a victim, but it’s made me a tad bitter. And I feel guilty for saying that, but it’s true,” she admitted.

Gomez, who recently starred in Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, continues to navigate fame with resilience. In addition to her acting career, she recently collaborated with Blanco on the album I Said I Love You First. Despite the negativity, she remains focused on her work and personal happiness, proving that self-worth goes beyond online commentary.

