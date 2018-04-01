Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who is the author of The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, said that people who are very sensitive should not become a part of the Bollywood industry. She was present for the grand finale of The Miss Faesina 2018 on Friday and along with husband Kunal Kemmu, she also announced their maiden production, a biopic on Ram Jethmalani.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, was present for the grand finale of The Miss Faesina 2018 on Friday, said that people who are very sensitive should not become a part of the Bollywood industry. Asked about the dos and don’ts for aspiring models, Soha said, “I can’t say much about modeling but I can say about acting. People who are very sensitive should not become a part of this industry.”

Soha also added that she loves to support upcoming talent. The actor-turned-author was present on her association with Miss Faesina 2018 said that it’s a beauty pageant to support young talent and that it is a platform and starting ground for upcoming models and actresses. Talking about it’s casting Soha said: “Ram Jethmalani has lived over 9 decades and the idea is to find out what decade to focus the story on. We are currently working on the story. When we find out the decade we will be able to cast. I have a few names in mind but it all depends on the director.” Soha, along with husband Kunal Kemmu, has also announced their maiden production, a biopic on Ram Jethmalani.

Soha, who is the author of The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, was last seen in 31st October and will be next seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which is being helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Chitrangada Singh. The film is set to release in July 2018.

