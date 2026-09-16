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Home > Entertainment News > September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List

September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra is one of the biggest releases this week, but it is not the only film arriving in cinemas. From Kunal Kemmu’s VIBE to Raghubir Yadav’s Om Ka Hari, here’s the complete list of notable theatrical releases scheduled around September 18.

Daayra Trailer (Photo:X)
Daayra Trailer (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 16:20 IST

September 18 is set to bring a diverse mix of films to theatres, with crime thrillers, action-comedies and emotional dramas competing for audience attention. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra has been generating considerable buzz, several other films are also scheduled to arrive on the big screen this week.

Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The crime drama follows two police officers and explores questions of justice, accountability and morality. The film also marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s first on-screen collaboration. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

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VIBE

Kunal Kemmu returns to the director’s chair with VIBE, an action-comedy featuring himself alongside Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film revolves around two unlikely heroes who accidentally find themselves caught up in a terrorist plot. VIBE has received an A certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of around 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Om Ka Hari

Raghubir Yadav, Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan headline Om Ka Hari, a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Harish Vyas. The story centres on a retired astrologer who believes he has only a few days to live and decides to reconnect with his estranged son. The film is also drawing attention for featuring what is being promoted as Asha Bhosle’s final song. Om Ka Hari is scheduled for September 18.

Love Lottery

Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala’s Love Lottery combines courtroom drama with a murder mystery. The story follows Kartik Saxena, who is accused of murdering his wife and must fight to prove his innocence as conflicting testimonies and hidden secrets emerge during the case. However, the release date has since been reported as postponed to September 25 due to a delay in the censor certificate, so it should not be listed as a confirmed September 18 theatrical release.

More Films Releasing On September 18

The September 18 theatrical slate also includes several regional and international releases, including Tamil film Sandakari, the English-language Resident Evil, and other regional titles. Sandakari, starring Vemal and Shriya Saran, is a Tamil remake of the Malayalam film My Boss.

For Hindi-speaking audiences, however, Daayra, VIBE and Om Ka Hari are among the key films to watch out for this week.

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September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List
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September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List

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September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List
September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List
September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List
September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List
September 18 Movie Releases: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra Isn’t The Only Film Hitting Theatres! Check Complete List

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