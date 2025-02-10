Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Williams’ appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, combined with Lamar’s lyrical defense of her, added another chapter to the ongoing tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Kendrick Lamar and Serena Williams At Super Bowl Halftime Show


Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was packed with energy, but one of the most unexpected moments came when tennis legend Serena Williams joined him on stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As Lamar performed his hit track Not Like Us—a diss track aimed at Drake—Williams appeared, dancing along to the music. While she wasn’t prominently featured on camera, a post-game tweet from the tennis star confirmed her participation, as she shared a photo of herself in the same outfit she wore during the performance.

Her tweet, filled with excitement, read: “Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” The internet quickly erupted with reactions, as fans celebrated the unexpected cameo.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Serena Williams and Drake: A History of Rumors

Back in 2015, speculation swirled about a possible romance between Serena Williams and Drake. The rapper frequently referenced Williams in his lyrics and was spotted at multiple tennis tournaments cheering for her.

TMZ fueled the rumors by publishing photos of the two dining together at a Cincinnati restaurant after Williams’ victory at the Western & Southern Open. However, their rumored relationship never materialized into anything public.

Williams later moved on, marrying Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and the couple now shares a child.

Drake vs. Ohanian: A Rap Feud Unfolds

Drake escalated tensions in 2022 when he took a jab at Ohanian in the song Middle Of The Ocean from his album Her Loss. The lyrics included:”Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No boo, it is like you coming for sushi.”

In response, Ohanian fired back on Twitter, stating: “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife [and] daughter.”

Kendrick Lamar Defends Serena Williams

Kendrick Lamar seemingly responded to Drake’s diss on Not Like Us, rapping:”From Alondra down to Central / N*** better not speak on Serena.”*

Williams later weighed in on the ongoing feud at the 2024 ESPY Awards, which she hosted. Delivering a sharp remark, she quipped:”If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us—not a single one of us, not even me—should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar.”

Williams’ appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, combined with Lamar’s lyrical defense of her, added another chapter to the ongoing tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

While the rivalry between the two rappers continues to make headlines, Serena Williams remains at the center of the drama, proving her influence extends beyond the tennis court.

ALSO READ: Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Filed under

Drake Kendrick Lamar serena williams Super Bowl Halftime Show

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose...

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur...

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing...

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams...

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super...

Entertainment

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox