Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was packed with energy, but one of the most unexpected moments came when tennis legend Serena Williams joined him on stage.

As Lamar performed his hit track Not Like Us—a diss track aimed at Drake—Williams appeared, dancing along to the music. While she wasn’t prominently featured on camera, a post-game tweet from the tennis star confirmed her participation, as she shared a photo of herself in the same outfit she wore during the performance.

Her tweet, filled with excitement, read: “Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” The internet quickly erupted with reactions, as fans celebrated the unexpected cameo.

FOR THE WHOLE WORLD TO SEE AND HE GOT SERENA WILLIAMS CRIP WALKIN 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7MqQjzNVSa — Swipa (@SwipaCam) February 10, 2025

Serena Williams and Drake: A History of Rumors

Back in 2015, speculation swirled about a possible romance between Serena Williams and Drake. The rapper frequently referenced Williams in his lyrics and was spotted at multiple tennis tournaments cheering for her.

TMZ fueled the rumors by publishing photos of the two dining together at a Cincinnati restaurant after Williams’ victory at the Western & Southern Open. However, their rumored relationship never materialized into anything public.

Williams later moved on, marrying Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and the couple now shares a child.

Drake vs. Ohanian: A Rap Feud Unfolds

Drake escalated tensions in 2022 when he took a jab at Ohanian in the song Middle Of The Ocean from his album Her Loss. The lyrics included:”Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No boo, it is like you coming for sushi.”

In response, Ohanian fired back on Twitter, stating: “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife [and] daughter.”

Kendrick Lamar Defends Serena Williams

Kendrick Lamar seemingly responded to Drake’s diss on Not Like Us, rapping:”From Alondra down to Central / N*** better not speak on Serena.”*

Williams later weighed in on the ongoing feud at the 2024 ESPY Awards, which she hosted. Delivering a sharp remark, she quipped:”If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us—not a single one of us, not even me—should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar.”

Williams’ appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, combined with Lamar’s lyrical defense of her, added another chapter to the ongoing tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

While the rivalry between the two rappers continues to make headlines, Serena Williams remains at the center of the drama, proving her influence extends beyond the tennis court.