Sunday, February 2, 2025
‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans at a live concert.

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral


Veteran singer Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him kissing female fans at a live concert. The footage, which quickly went viral, has sparked outrage, with social media users slamming the singer for inappropriate behavior.

On X (formerly Twitter), users expressed their disappointment, calling him “Serial Kisser”, “Tharki No. 1”, and even comparing him to actor Emraan Hashmi for his on-stage actions.

Journalist Tamal Saha criticized the singer, writing, “Guess the only thing he’s still trying to hit these days is his audience’s personal boundaries. Mr. Udit Narayan, the videos are disgusting. Such a shame! It’s a betrayal of any respect you once had.”

Another user called out his past behavior, stating, “Udit Narayan has a history of such predatory actions, yet he remains scot-free. What’s shocking is that none of the women slapped him back—that should have been the natural reaction.”

Some netizens have even demanded legal action, with one user stating, “Forcibly kissing a girl is a crime. A harassment case should be filed against him.”

Despite the backlash, Udit Narayan has yet to issue a formal apology, leaving fans and critics divided over the controversy.

Also Read: Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Seriel Kisser udit narayan KISS Udit Narayan Trolled viral video

