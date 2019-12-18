Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushboo Singh's latest song Setting Kara K Ja सेटिंग करा के जा Full Video Song has turned out to be superhit and is trending on the number 1 spot on YouTube as it has garnered over 3 million views in only 1 day.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song Setting Kara K Ja is trending at the number 1 position on the video-streaming site YouTube. The video song features Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Khusboo Tiwari. Both of them have a huge fan following and millions of netizens follow them on social media sites Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. Before the year ends, सेटिंग करा के जा Setting Kara K Ja Full Video Song by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khusboo Tiwari has joined the list of super hit Bhojpuri songs 2019 just before the year ends.

The song was released under the Zee Music Bhojpuri and it is trending on the number 1 position on Youtube. Only a day after its release, सेटिंग करा के जा Setting Kara K Ja by Khesari Lal Yadav, Khusboo Tiwari has garnered more than 3 million video views and thousands of likes. The comment section under the video is overloaded with lovely and heart touching comments. Notably, adding the Bhojpuri flavor to the comments sections, Zee Music wrote खेसारी लाल के Fans इस गाने को Like और Share करे ठीक है! (Khesari Lal Yadav fans do like and share this song.)

Here’s The Video of सेटिंग करा के जा Setting Kara K Ja by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khusboo Tiwari

The Bhojpuri star, Khesari Lal Yadav, made the debut 2012 with film Saajan Chale Sasural. For his great acting skills, he bagged the Best Popular Actor award at the Bhojpuri Film Awards 2016 and was conferred with Uttar Pradesh Ratan Award in 2017. Not just this, he has many other prestigious titles including the Best Actor Award, Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

Here are other super hit Bhojpuri songs of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App