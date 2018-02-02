When we think about the biggest names in the industry, we talk about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. The one person who made the most money through our love for India is Akshay Kumar. PadMan is going to smash the box-office leaving behind it competitor Aiyaary that also releases on February 9. But are his movies exceptional cinema or social agendas dressed up as movies?

Bollywood is an ever-evolving industry which seems to be seeing a major transition in the genres of movies that are selling today. Most directors either take inspiration from history or their surroundings when not making original scripts. It is easier to cash in on storylines that the audiences relate to along with mindless comedies, which is why we live in times where movies like Padmaavat cause protests and movies like Great Grand Masti go scot free. Since the advent of cinema, people have been attracted towards movies that are loud and helps them shut off their brains and enjoy but this trend is shifting fast.

When we think about the biggest names in the industry, we talk about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but one name that stands out of the sea of Khans is Akshay Kumar. The former chef and martial arts expert made his way into the movie industry with Saugandh in 1991 before making his breakthrough with the suspense thriller Khiladi (1992), the first film of the Khiladi series. As the Khiladi of Bollywood, he quickly climbed up the ladder and became one of the most prominent faces in the industry known for his action movies and comic timing.

While movie producers initially used to sell their movies on the groundwork of item songs, slapstick comedies have now garnered a love for movies that either causes a controversy or cash in on controversies. While many tried this Sanjay Leela Bhansali mastered the art of causing controversies with movies like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani.

We Indians are extremely sensitive when it comes to Patriotism. Some are willing to die for the country, some are willing to kill their fellow citizens in the name of the country and we love using the word ‘Anti-National’. This sense of patriotism is so prominent in our hearts that anything that goes against India, its culture or integrity is immediately banned as anti-national and while that is a questionable stance to take without violating my right to speech and an opinion, people found a way to cash in on it.

The one person who made the most money through our love for India is Akshay Kumar. Sex does not sell movies any more than activism does and Akshay Kumar is the reason for it. The actor who was known for action and comedy soon began doing patriotic cinema once organisations like Karni Sena, RSS became highly active. Whenever a topic of debate came up Akshay Kumar made a movie. He just took his speech about India’s greatness from Namaste London and just ran with it for story ideas.

If you look at his movies post –Housefull 2 in 2012, a majority of them either deal with the army, political history, social issues, the CBI and even religion. Kumar found a way to tap into our society and milk out every stereotype and nationalism that it had. Starting from Oh My God! in 2012 which dealt with the false sense of religion as we saw Paresh Rawal sue God in court and Akshay Kumar as God himself to PadMan, his upcoming release that fights the stigma against menstruation.

If you look at the list: Special 26 (2013), Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Baby (2015), Rustom (2016), Airlift (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), PadMan (2018), Gold (2018) and Kesari (2019), every issue has a movie dedicated to it. A mediocre film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was applauded by critics and audiences alike just because it dealt with the social issue of public defecation and supported the government’s work to build a toilet in every house. Now, movies don’t need a raunchy item number like Chikni Chameli with an actress dressed in skimpy clothes singing about sex, it needs a song that makes you either feel proud of being an Indian or feel the urge to help make it a better country.

Audiences are eagerly waiting for PadMan, a movie that hails for women empowerment and fights to break the stigma against menstruation but is the movie actually making a difference or is it just cashing in on the way of feminism that has hit the world with #MeToo movements and free flow period selfies that is flooding social media (literally!). I am sure PadMan is going to smash the box-office leaving behind it competitor Aiyaary that releases on February 9 as well, but will it be because it is an exceptional piece of cinema or because its a ‘period’film.

Akshay Kumar is also working on two new movies – Gold, which is s a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr., who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948 and Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Two more movies that will ignite our sense of pride towards the nation and its struggles and victories. It is a good feeling to have, a sense of belonging and pride in one’s motherland but with Akshay Kumar getting richer because of it, is the genius idea every director wishes to have before others.