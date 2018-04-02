Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has made an announcement she has retired from acting. Diaz recently reunited with her co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate of the 2002 American comedy "The Sweetest Thing" for an interview with Entertainment Weekly to reminisce about the film. Diaz last appeared in the 2014 remake of musical "Annie," in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxx. Her big break arrived in 1994 with Jim Carrey film The Mask.

“Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I’m down,” Diaz said. “I’m literally doing nothing,” Applegate said she is semi-retired and hasn’t worked for years as she’s been focused on being a mom. “That’s so awesome. I’m totally down,” Diaz said. “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.” Diaz last appeared in the 2014 remake of Annie, and her status in the industry was buzzed about in early March after Blair’s interview with Metro News UK. In it, the Cruel Intentions star talked about having a recent lunch with Diaz. “We were reminiscing about the film,” Blair said. “I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’ ” Blair later sought to clarify her comments on Twitter after they went viral.

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Diaz has starred in a number of hit films, from There’s Something About Mary to Charlie’s Angels to My Sister’s Keeper to Shrek in which she voiced Fiona. She went on to become one of the highest paid actresses in her time after she made her debut in The Mask which came out in 1994 and had a career that spanned over two decades, finally retiring in 2014 after Annie, The Other Woman, and Sex Tape.

