After being awol for four years, Cameron Diaz has finally come out in the open and announced her retirement from the film industry. The actress recently reunited with her co-stars from that 2002 comedy, The Sweetest Thing, Selma Blair, and Christina Applegate, for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, to reminisce about the film. The topic of the trio having not reunited was brought up. Applegate noted that she sees Blair constantly (their children are friends), and Blair, in turn, asked Diaz about a possible reunion.
📠📺☎️👩🏻🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙
— Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018