Sexiest Asian women: After the grand lavish wedding of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, UK-based publication Eastern Eye revealed the list of “50 Sexiest Asian Women” after the results of a poll conducted in the UK. Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas will be feeling quite lucky after the poll result of the survey as they both married the sexiest women in Asia. According to the reports, Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra to seal the first spot while PeeCee comes in the second spot.

It is the dream year for Deepika Padukone after her gorgeous appearance on the Cannes festival and her wedding reception which got immense popularity for her worldwide fandom. Deepika Padukone very well manages to keep herself grounded with the kind of stardom she has in India and overseas. She has done some amazing movies in Bollywood including Tamasha, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, Love Aaj Kal, etc.

After her grand debut in XXX: Xander Cage, she became a sensational world star with her debut with Vin Diesel. Deepika’s humility is very much inspiring and the way she makes a positive impact on people is huge. She is aware of her big personality and she has been a victim of mental health problems in the past. But she managed to get out of these issues like a strong woman. Priyanka Chopra is on the second spot while was crowned the sexiest women last year. She also had an amazing year as she is shooting for her Bollywood film The Sky is Pink and got married to Nick Jonas. The third spot has been bagged by Indian television star Nia Sharma. Mahira Khan comes fourth and Shivangi Joshi came fifth.

