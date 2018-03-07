Bollywood star Jeetendra has been booked by Shimla Police after his cousin lodged a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting her 47 years ago when the actor and she had stayed in a hotel in the town. The woman, who was 18 at that time, had sent an email to Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi in February this year seeking registration of an FIR against the actor.

According to latest reports, she will be recording her statement before a magistrate, and has been asked to provide any evidence she may have to help prove her testimony; thus far, police officials say the woman has neither provided them with the name of the hotel nor offered any proof of her stay there. Himmatwala star Jeetendra’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had previously denied the allegations and said the baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims have been made to defame the actor with a personal agenda. He also said the charges cannot be entertained by any court of law or law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years.

In her earlier statement, the woman said that the alleged abuse took place in January 1971, when the actor was 28 and had just stepped into showbiz. She said that she had just turned 18 and Jeetendra, without informing her, took her father’s permission to take her to visit his film’s set, where he sexually assaulted her. She claimed that before this, Jeetendra had never spoken to her about his films and the two were not friendly. Her letter described the incident in detail, the letter is below:

