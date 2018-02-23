Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against popular singer Angarag Mahanta, who is mostly known by his stage name Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show called Voice of India Kids,

A complaint has been filed against popular singer Angarag Mahanta, who is mostly known by his stage name Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kissing a minor contestant on a reality show. Papon, who is one of the judges on the singing reality show—Voice of India Kids, apparently was seen applying colour on a female contestant’s face and kissing her. A video of the same was uploaded on Papon’s official Facebook page after which a Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against the singer with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for his ‘improper’ show of affection towards the child.

Meanwhile, according to reports, a police complaint has also been filed against the singer and he has been booked under POCSO Act. The complainant Runa Bhuyan said in the complaint: “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India.”

Soon after the entire controversy, Papon’s manager in a statement said that he didn’t mean any harm to the child, and had no bad intentions. Papon is known for singing popular songs like Bulleya for the film Sultan, Moh moh ke dhage for the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Humnava in Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

#Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for 'inappropriately kissing a minor girl' who is a contestant on a reality TV show. pic.twitter.com/uqTT10YpiD — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

