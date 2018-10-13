The #Metoo movement that reportedly began in India with Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta coming out in open and accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss has given courage a lot of women to come out in open to name and shame their abusers. Since the movement began, several senior officials journalists, editors, actors, directors, producers, judges and politician have been named by a number of women. Recently, a BJP leader and Sushma Swaraj’s deputy, MJ Akbar, was named in the #MeToo movement where at least six women journalists have named him of sexually harassing and recently a girl also stated that she was sexually harassed by MJ Akbar while she was an intern.
Apart from politics, former district judge of Madhya Pradesh has also been summoned by the Supreme Court over the charges of sexual harassment levelled by a woman judge.
Almost on daily basis a woman is coming out of the closet and is voicing the horrific experience she had in past. Apart from Nana Patekar, Housefull director Sajid Khan has also been named for sexually harassing a woman and for indecent behaviour.
Here are all the latest updates on #MeToo movement in India:
Highlights
After Saloni Chopra, another Bollywood actor has come out and accused Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her. Rachel white said that she had been waiting for someone o speak against Sajid Khan so that she could also voice out her horrific experience. She said that she had not screenshots or proofs to back her story so all that she could do was follow.
In wake of ongoing #MeToo movement, Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi, on Friday, said that the government will form a committee of four retired judges who will be conducting public hearings of all the #MeToo cases. Maneka Gandhi further urged the women in the country to report the offences on the ministry's portal
Unleashing a scathing attack on Modi minister MJ Akbar, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that she has written a letter to PM Modi and sought MJ Akbar's resignation in wake of several sexual harassment allegations against him. Recently, a US journalist also accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing her.
Does PM Modi support this man's sick & lecherous behaviour? Y Akbar still represents India abroad? Y has his foreign tour on taxpayer money not cut short & he thrown out of Govt? So that he sexually assaults more women? Inaction against sexual predator is worse than the assault! https://t.co/Rs52jqW4ws— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2018
The BJP government is said to be facing the heat from the #MeToo fire as one of its senior leader and Sushma Swaraj's deputy, MJ Akbar, has been accused of sexual harassment by at least six women journalists. While BJP leader Smriti Irani has voiced her support to the movement, Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing chief, Lata Kelkar said that the women journalists were not innocent.
#WATCH: I welcome this #MeToo campaign but I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them, says Lata Kelkar, Chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing on MJ Akbar. (11.10.18) pic.twitter.com/4gM5shTkg3— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018
Several women from the Bollywood industry to the corporate world have named and shamed their abusers. On Friday, Bollywood director Sajid Khan was named in the #MeToo movement. Soon after the reports of Sajik Khan sexually harassing women surfaced, his sister Farah Khan shared a Twitter post and said that she did not know about this behaviour and stand in support of all the women.
This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018
The recent Bollywood actor who has bee caught in the #MeToo storm is Bollywood 'Sanskari Bapuji' Alok Nath who has been accused by several women of an indecent behaviour and rape. Recently, actress Himani has accused him of sexual harassment. alok Nath was last see in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Taking cognizance of the sexual harassement charges levelled against their chief of corporate communications in Mumbai, Suresh Rangarajan, Tata Motors has sent him on leave. In the official statemnet released, the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover said that an inquiry has been ordered in the matter.
Allegations are being investigated and an appropriate action will be taken immediately as soon as the enquiry is complete - Tata Motors’ HR pic.twitter.com/Y7qRi1lT3q— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 11, 2018