The #Metoo movement that reportedly began in India with Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta coming out in open and accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss has given courage a lot of women to come out in open to name and shame their abusers. Since the movement began, several senior officials journalists, editors, actors, directors, producers, judges and politician have been named by a number of women. Recently, a BJP leader and Sushma Swaraj’s deputy, MJ Akbar, was named in the #MeToo movement where at least six women journalists have named him of sexually harassing and recently a girl also stated that she was sexually harassed by MJ Akbar while she was an intern.

Apart from politics, former district judge of Madhya Pradesh has also been summoned by the Supreme Court over the charges of sexual harassment levelled by a woman judge.

Almost on daily basis a woman is coming out of the closet and is voicing the horrific experience she had in past. Apart from Nana Patekar, Housefull director Sajid Khan has also been named for sexually harassing a woman and for indecent behaviour.

