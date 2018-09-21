Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos which she has been posting on photo-sharing app Instagram and all thanks to her stunning and sexy looks, the photos have taken social media by storm.

Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa which is her stage name has been sharing some stunning and sexy photos for her fans on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the latest photos which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared on her official Instagram account, Monalisa looks alluring as she poses for the camera celebrating one year of hoichoi TV where her upcoming Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo season 2 will be airing in which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas plays the role of a seductive bhabhi called Jhuma Boudi.

Dressed in a sleeveless blue suit, Monalisa looks astonishing as she makes some sexy and cute poses for the camera. Monalisa, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with over 200 films down already.

She is currently winning millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in Dayan Ki Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus.

She is not only one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses but has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a massive fan following on social media and her latest photo has not only driven her fans crazy but has set social media on fire!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry who is also one of the highest paid actresses. She also participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and grabbed all headlines after she got hitched to her boyfriend Vikrant on national television.

